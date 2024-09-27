+++ Zertifikate-Wissen nachlesen: kompakte Infos sowohl für Einsteiger:innen als auch für fortgeschrittene Interessierte +++-w-
27.09.2024 08:00:10

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re selling prices

27-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

 

Further re selling prices and export tariffs

 

Further to the company's announcement on 6 September 2022 regarding selling prices for crude palm oil ("CPO") and crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO"), and to subsequent updates thereto published on the company’s website at www.rea.co.uk/investors/cpo-export-tariffs, the Indonesian government has published a change to the export levy structure effective from 22 September 2024.

 

Export levy, as also export duty, has, in recent years, been calculated on a sliding scale by reference to a CPO reference price that is set periodically by the Indonesian government on the basis of recognised benchmark CPO prices. Export levy is payable to a dedicated fund that utilises levy income to support measures designed to benefit the growing of oil palms in Indonesia.  Export duty is a tax payable to the Indonesian government.

 

The change just announced by the Indonesian government retains the existing sliding scale of export duty with a top and bottom cap but now imposes a fixed 7.5 per cent export levy against the CPO reference price with no top or bottom cap, replacing the previous format of incremental levy increases. The ministerial decree is expected to be reviewed after six months and the new export tariff structure will remain in place pending any further announcement.

 

The rates of export levy and export duty following the latest revision are set out below. The CPO reference price for September is $839.53, resulting in total export tariffs of $115 per tonne for CPO (net price of $765 per tonne) and export tariffs of $148 per tonne for CPKO. This represents decreases in the tariffs for both CPO and CPKO of approximately $27 per tonne as compared with the regime in force prior to the revision.

 

REA sells CPO into the local Indonesian market which is not subject to export levy or export duty. However, arbitrage between the Indonesian and international CPO markets normally results in a local price that is broadly in line with prevailing international prices after adjustment of the latter for delivery costs and export tariffs and restrictions.  Changes to export tariffs and restrictions therefore have an indirect effect on the prices that REA achieves on sales of its CPO.

 

Export tariffs applicable from 22 September 2024

 

From

To

Duty

Levy (7.5%)

Total

 

Example net price*

$

$

$

$

$

 

$

-

680

-

51

51

 

629

681

730

3

55

58

 

672

731

780

18

59

77

 

704

781

830

33

62

95

 

735

831

880

52

66

118

 

762

881

930

74

70

144

 

786

931

980

124

74

198

 

783

981

1,030

148

77

225

 

805

1,031

1,080

178

81

259

 

821

1,081

1,130

201

85

286

 

844

1,131

1,180

220

89

309

 

872

1,181

1,230

240

92

332

 

898

1,231

1,280

250

96

346

 

934

1,281

1,330

260

100

360

 

970

1,331

1,380

270

104

374

 

1,007

1,381

1,430

280

107

387

 

1,043

1,431

1,480

288

111

399

 

1,081

 

*At top of band

 

 

Enquiries:

 

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: +44(0)20 7436 7877


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 349414
EQS News ID: 1996765

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996765&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

REA Holdings PLC 0,80 -4,71% REA Holdings PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones erzielt neues Allzeithoch -- Rallymodus: ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX erneut mit Allzeithoch -- Hang Seng und Shanghai Composite schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel fester, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Rekordjagd fortsetzte. In den USA geht es nach oben - der Dow Jones erreicht dabei eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost legten zum Wochenende hin indes ebenfalls nochmals kräftig zu.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen