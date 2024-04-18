Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 12:10:05

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

18-Apr-2024 / 11:10 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0002349065

Issuer Name

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

M&G Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

14.199286

0.000000

14.199286

6223693

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.541427

0.000000

5.541427

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0002349065

 

6223693

 

14.199286

Sub Total 8.A

6223693

14.199286%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

M&G Plc

M&G Plc (Parent Company)

14.199286

 

14.199286%

M&G Plc

M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc)

14.199286

 

14.199286%

M&G Plc

M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited)

14.199286

 

14.199286%

M&G Plc

M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)

14.199286

 

14.199286%

M&G Plc

M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

14.199286

 

14.199286%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

16-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 316570
EQS News ID: 1883823

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

