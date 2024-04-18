|
18.04.2024 12:10:05
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0002349065
Issuer Name
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
M&G Plc
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Apr-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
16-Apr-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
16-Apr-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|316570
|EQS News ID:
|1883823
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
18.04.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
18.04.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
16.04.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Total voting rights (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim (EQS Group)
|
29.02.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re further investment by DSN in REA Kaltim (EQS Group)
|
12.02.24
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: General Meeting (EQS Group)
Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REA Holdings PLC
|0,69
|0,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die US-Börsen starten am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.