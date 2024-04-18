R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings



18-Apr-2024 / 11:10 GMT/BST



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB0002349065 Issuer Name R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name M&G Plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 15-Apr-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 16-Apr-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 14.199286 0.000000 14.199286 6223693 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.541427 0.000000 5.541427 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0002349065 6223693 14.199286 Sub Total 8.A 6223693 14.199286% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent Company) 14.199286 14.199286% M&G Plc M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc) 14.199286 14.199286% M&G Plc M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) 14.199286 14.199286% M&G Plc M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) 14.199286 14.199286% M&G Plc M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited) 14.199286 14.199286% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 16-Apr-2024 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

