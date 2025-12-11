REA Holdings Aktie
WKN: 863455 / ISIN: GB0002349065
|
11.12.2025 12:30:05
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0002349065
Issuer Name
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
James Bartholomew
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
10 Dec 2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
11 Dec 2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking (s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
10 Dec 2025
13. Place Of Completion
London
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|RE
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|411109
|EQS News ID:
|2244108
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings (EQS Group)
|
20.11.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital (EQS Group)
|
11.11.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposed reduction of capital (EQS Group)
|
22.10.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of GM (EQS Group)
|
24.09.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification (EQS Group)
|
22.09.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director's notification (EQS Group)
|
17.09.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Proposed reduction of capital (EQS Group)
|
17.09.25
|R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results (EQS Group)
Analysen zu REA Holdings PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REA Holdings PLC
|1,17
|3,08%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: Wall Stree letztlich uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- ATX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt begaben sich am Donnerstag auf grünes Terrain. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag auf unterschiedlichen Seiten. In Fernost tendierten die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.