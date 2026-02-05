REA Holdings Aktie

WKN: 863455 / ISIN: GB0002349065

05.02.2026 12:45:05

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Notification of Major Holdings

05-Feb-2026 / 11:45 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0002349065

Issuer Name

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

M&G Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Feb-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Feb-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.987012

0.000000

9.987012

4377410

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

10.962348

0.000000

10.962348

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0002349065

 

4377410

 

9.987012

Sub Total 8.A

4377410

9.987012%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

M&G Plc

M&G Plc (Parent Company)

9.987012

 

9.987012%

M&G Plc

M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc)

9.987012

 

9.987012%

M&G Plc

M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited)

9.987012

 

9.987012%

M&G Plc

M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited)

9.987012

 

9.987012%

M&G Plc

M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

9.987012

 

9.987012%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

04-Feb-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: RE
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 417309
EQS News ID: 2272080

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

