R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM



10-Jun-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST



R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the “company”) All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company’s annual general meeting dated 21 April 2026 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a “for” instruction): Ordinary resolutions (except where stated otherwise) Votes For (including Chairman’s discretion) % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld 1 To receive the company’s annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 20,101,655 100.00 81 0.00 20,101,736 232 2 To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2025 20,099,437 99.99 1,975 0.01 20,101,412 556 3 To re-elect David Blackett as a director 20,101,871 100.00 81 0.00 20,101,952 16 4 To re-elect Mieke Djalil as a director 20,099,924 99.99 2,027 0.01 20,101,951 17 5 To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director 20,101,861 100.00 91 0.00 20,101,952 16 6 To elect Grant Lutz as a director 20,099,951 99.99 2,001 0.01 20,101,952 16 7 To elect Luke Robinow as a director 20,101,845 100.00 107 0.00 20,101,952 16 8 To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director 20,099,924 99.99 2,028 0.01 20,101,952 16 9 To re-appoint MHA, chartered accountants, as auditor 20,101,883 100.00 83 0.00 20,101,966 2 10 To authorise the audit committee to determine and approve the remuneration of the auditor 20,101,580 100.00 156 0.00 20,101,736 232 11 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 20,097,381 99.98 4,585 0.02 20,101,966 2 12 To authorise the directors to allot preference shares 20,097,178 99.98 4,788 0.02 20,101,966 2 13 To authorise the company to pay directors' fees up to an aggregate amount of £800,000 per annum 20,092,519 99.95 9,137 0.05 20,101,656 312 14 To authorise the company to make market purchases of any of its ordinary shares (Special Resolution) 20,097,456 99.98 4,496 0.02 20,101,952 16 15 To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to 10% of ordinary shares (Special Resolution) 20,096,532 99.97 5,124 0.03 20,101,656 312 16 To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to a further 10% of ordinary shares, such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution) 20,096,532 99.97 5,110 0.03 20,101,642 326 17 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days’ notice (Special Resolution) 20,101,885 100.00 81 0.00 20,101,966 2

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



View original content: EQS News