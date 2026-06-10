REA Holdings Aktie

REA Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863455 / ISIN: GB0002349065

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.06.2026 13:00:05

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

10-Jun-2026 / 12:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the “company”)

 

All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company’s annual general meeting dated 21 April 2026 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today.

 

A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.

 

Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a “for” instruction):

 

 

Ordinary resolutions (except where stated otherwise)

Votes For

(including Chairman’s discretion)

% of

Votes Cast

Votes Against

% of

Votes Cast

Total Votes Cast

Votes Withheld

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

To receive the company’s annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025

20,101,655

100.00

81

0.00

20,101,736

232

2

To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2025

20,099,437

99.99

1,975

0.01

20,101,412

556

3

To re-elect David Blackett as a director

20,101,871

100.00

81

0.00

20,101,952

16

4

To re-elect Mieke Djalil as a director

20,099,924

99.99

2,027

0.01

20,101,951

17

5

To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director

20,101,861

100.00

91

0.00

20,101,952

16

6

To elect Grant Lutz as a director

20,099,951

99.99

2,001

0.01

20,101,952

16

7

To elect Luke Robinow as a director

20,101,845

100.00

107

0.00

20,101,952

16

8

To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director

20,099,924

99.99

2,028

0.01

20,101,952

16

9

To re-appoint MHA, chartered accountants, as auditor

20,101,883

100.00

83

0.00

20,101,966

2

10

To authorise the audit committee to determine and approve the remuneration of the auditor

20,101,580

100.00

156

0.00

20,101,736

232

11

To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares

20,097,381

99.98

4,585

0.02

20,101,966

2

12

To authorise the directors to allot preference shares

20,097,178

99.98

4,788

0.02

20,101,966

2

13

To authorise the company to pay directors' fees up to an aggregate amount of £800,000 per annum

20,092,519

99.95

9,137

0.05

20,101,656

312

14

To authorise the company to make market purchases of any of its ordinary shares (Special Resolution)

20,097,456

99.98

4,496

0.02

20,101,952

16

15

To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to 10% of ordinary shares (Special Resolution)

20,096,532

99.97

5,124

0.03

20,101,656

312

16

To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to a further 10% of ordinary shares, such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution)

20,096,532

99.97

5,110

0.03

20,101,642

326

17

To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days’ notice (Special Resolution)

20,101,885

100.00

81

0.00

20,101,966

2

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: RE
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 431023
EQS News ID: 2343400

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu REA Holdings PLC

mehr Nachrichten