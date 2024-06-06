R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM



06-Jun-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST



R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the “company”) All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company’s annual general meeting dated 24 April 2024 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today. A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll. Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a “for” instruction): Ordinary resolutions (except where stated otherwise) Votes For (including Chairman’s discretion) % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld 1 To receive the company’s annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 22,475,859 100.00 0 0.00 22,475,859 201 2 To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023 22,466,317 99.96 9,232 0.04 22,475,549 511 3 To approve the directors’ remuneration policy to take effect immediately following the meeting 22,466,317 99.96 9,232 0.04 22,475,549 511 4 To re-elect David Blackett as a director 22,311,406 99.27 164,453 0.73 22,475,859 201 5 To re-elect Mieke Djalil as a director 22,475,859 100.00 0 0.00 22,475,859 201 6 To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director 22,468,446 99.97 7,413 0.03 22,475,859 201 7 To re-elect John Oakley as a director 22,475,859 100.00 0 0.00 22,475,859 201 8 To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director 22,468,446 99.97 7,413 0.03 22,475,859 201 9 To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director 22,475,859 100.00 0 0.00 22,475,859 201 10 To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a director 22,468,446 99.97 7,413 0.03 22,475,859 201 11 To re-appoint MHA, chartered accountants, as auditor 22,475,859 100.00 0 0.00 22,475,859 201 12 To authorise the audit committee to determine and approve the remuneration of the auditor 22,468,446 99.97 7,413 0.03 22,475,859 201 13 To authorise the company to make market purchases of any of its ordinary shares 22,475,859 100.00 0 0.00 22,475,859 201 14 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares 22,475,331 100.00 528 0.00 22,475,859 201 15 To authorise the directors to allot preference shares 22,475,331 100.00 528 0.00 22,475,859 201 16 To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to 10% of ordinary shares (Special Resolution) 22,475,331 100.00 528 0.00 22,475,859 201 17 To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to a further 10% of ordinary shares, such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution) 22,468,731 99.97 7,128 0.03 22,475,859 201 18 To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days’ notice (Special Resolution) 22,311,406 99.27 164,453 0.73 22,475,859 201

