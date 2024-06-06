06.06.2024 13:00:11

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
06-Jun-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the “company”)

 

All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company’s annual general meeting dated 24 April 2024 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today.

 

A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.

 

Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a “for” instruction):

 

 

Ordinary resolutions (except where stated otherwise)

Votes For

(including Chairman’s discretion)

% of

Votes Cast

Votes Against

% of

Votes Cast

Total Votes Cast

Votes Withheld

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

To receive the company’s annual accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023

22,475,859

100.00

0

0.00

22,475,859

201

2

To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2023

22,466,317

99.96

9,232

0.04

22,475,549

511

3

To approve the directors’ remuneration policy to take effect immediately following the meeting

22,466,317

99.96

9,232

0.04

22,475,549

511

4

To re-elect David Blackett as a director

22,311,406

99.27

164,453

0.73

22,475,859

201

5

To re-elect Mieke Djalil as a director

22,475,859

100.00

0

0.00

22,475,859

201

6

To re-elect Carol Gysin as a director

22,468,446

99.97

7,413

0.03

22,475,859

201

7

To re-elect John Oakley as a director

22,475,859

100.00

0

0.00

22,475,859

201

8

To re-elect Richard Robinow as a director

22,468,446

99.97

7,413

0.03

22,475,859

201

9

To re-elect Rizal Satar as a director

22,475,859

100.00

0

0.00

22,475,859

201

10

To re-elect Michael St Clair-George as a director

22,468,446

99.97

7,413

0.03

22,475,859

201

11

To re-appoint MHA, chartered accountants, as auditor

22,475,859

100.00

0

0.00

22,475,859

201

12

To authorise the audit committee to determine and approve the remuneration of the auditor

22,468,446

99.97

7,413

0.03

22,475,859

201

13

To authorise the company to make market purchases of any of its ordinary shares

22,475,859

100.00

0

0.00

22,475,859

201

14

To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares

22,475,331

100.00

528

0.00

22,475,859

201

15

To authorise the directors to allot preference shares

22,475,331

100.00

528

0.00

22,475,859

201

16

To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to 10% of ordinary shares (Special Resolution)

22,475,331

100.00

528

0.00

22,475,859

201

17

To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights on up to a further 10% of ordinary shares, such rights to be disapplied for specified purposes (Special Resolution)

22,468,731

99.97

7,128

0.03

22,475,859

201

18

To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 days’ notice (Special Resolution)

22,311,406

99.27

164,453

0.73

22,475,859

201

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0002349065
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 326388
EQS News ID: 1919823

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

