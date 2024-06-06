|
06.06.2024 13:00:11
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Result of AGM
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC - Annual General Meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc (the “company”)
All the resolutions set out in the notice of the company’s annual general meeting dated 24 April 2024 were duly passed at the annual general meeting held today.
A total of 43,963,529 ordinary shares in the company (excluding 132,500 ordinary shares held in treasury) were eligible to vote at the annual general meeting with each share carrying one vote on a poll.
Proxies in respect of ordinary shares were received for use in connection with the annual general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a “for” instruction):
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|326388
|EQS News ID:
|1919823
