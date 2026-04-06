RCI Hospitality Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A119ZB / ISIN: US74934Q1085
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06.04.2026 15:23:50
RCI Hospitality Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $20 Mln
(RTTNews) - RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) said its board has approved an additional $20 million for its share repurchase program.
The increase brings the total remaining authorization to approximately $24.8 million.
The company said it has spent nearly $80 million to repurchase about 3 million shares since fiscal 2016, at an average price of $27.88 per share.
In the pre-market trading, RCI is 0.96% higher at $22 on the Nasdaq.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc
|20,72
|9,40%