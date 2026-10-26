Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 210 points or 3.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 5,470-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to bargain hunting and easing crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses among the metal, utility, telecom, textile and retail sectors.

For the day, the index slumped 80.83 points or 1.46 percent to finish at 5,469.47. Volume was 190.46 million shares worth 12.01 trillion won. There were 790 decliners and 101 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow gained 146.42 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 52,361.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 214.04 points or 0.82 percent to close at 26,169.38 and the S&P 500 improved 53.09 points or 0.70 percent to end at 7,676.77.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels after the indexes fell to multi-month lows last week.

Traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to leave rates unchanged. With a quarter-point rate hike still expected at the Fed's December meeting, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement.

Crude oil prices slumped on Monday on reports that a delegation from Qatar has visited Iran to discuss de-escalation of regional conflicts. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $1.27 or 1.27 percent at $102.00 per barrel.