Red Cat Welcomes FCC's Ban On Foreign-made Drones
(RTTNews) - Red Cat Holdings, Inc.?(RCAT), a provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, said Tuesday that Federal Communications Commission's or FCC's, action adds foreign-manufactured drones and their critical components to the Covered List effective immediately.
This step was taken following an interagency review led by the White House and a national security determination that such systems pose "unacceptable risks" to U.S. safety and sovereignty. The decision follows a national security determination made by an Executive Branch interagency body convened by the White House.
Red Cat was responding to the FCC's announcement to immediately implement Section 1709 of the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
Red Cat emphasized that while the enforcement of Section 1709 is a necessary step in safeguarding American airspace and critical infrastructure, its success hinges on the availability of trusted alternatives.
The company added that the public and private sector customers must have access to cost-effective and capable American-made platforms that meet operational demands.
The company's Family of Systems includes NDAA-compliant platforms such as the Black Widow, which are designed and built in the United States to meet the evolving needs of defense and security customers.
