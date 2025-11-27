Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
|
27.11.2025 07:00:16
Reinet Investments S.C.A. Interim Report at 30 September 2025 available on reinet.com
|
Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’), is pleased to announce that the interim report for the period ended 30 September 2025 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html.
The interim report reflects the information included in the Company’s interim results announcement for the period ended 30 September 2025, which was issued on 18 November 2025.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2236520
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2236520 27-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
