Report on Payments to Governments for 2023
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
25 April 2024
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)
(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)
Introduction
This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd and its subsidiary undertakings (“Gulf Keystone”) for the year ended 31 December 2023 as required under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 4.3A issued by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (“DTR 4.3A”) and in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in 2015) (“the UK Regulations”) and our interpretation of the Industry Guidance on the UK Regulations issued by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers. DTR 4.3A requires companies listed on a stock exchange in the UK and operating in the extractive industry to publicly disclose payments to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, Natural Gas deposits or other materials.
Basis for preparation
Total payments below £86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report, as permitted under the UK Regulations.
All of the payments made in relation to the Shaikan Production Sharing Contract (“Shaikan PSC”) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have been made to the Ministry of Natural Resources (“MNR”) of the Kurdistan Regional Government (“KRG”).
Production entitlements
Production entitlements are the host government’s share of production during the reporting period from the Shaikan Field operated by Gulf Keystone. The figures reported have been produced on an entitlement basis, rather than on a liftings basis. Production entitlements are paid in‑kind and the monetary value disclosed is derived from management’s estimates based on the monthly oil sales invoices.
Royalties
Royalties represent royalties paid in-kind to governments during the year for the extraction of oil. The terms of the royalties are described within the Shaikan PSC. Royalties have been calculated on the same basis as production entitlements.
Licence fees and capacity building payments
These include licence fees, rental fees, entry fees, capacity building payments, security fees and other considerations for licences or concessions.
Summary of payments
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com
