Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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22.07.2026 14:00:05
Result of AGM
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Molten Ventures plc
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.
Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below.
*Special resolution
1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the chair of the meeting has been included in the "for" totals.
2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.
3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 189,046,450. The total number of voting rights is 173,511,793.
4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
5. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company’s website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.
For further details, please visit:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|437157
|EQS News ID:
|2370014
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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