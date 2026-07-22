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22.07.2026 14:00:05

Result of AGM

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Result of AGM

22-Jul-2026 / 13:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 
Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.

Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below.

Resolution

For1

% of votes cast

Against

% of votes cast

Votes withheld2

1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

116,359,873

99.79

239,801

0.21

143,604

2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

115,304,794

99.00

1,166,183

1.00

272,301

3. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy.

103,851,911

88.97

12,872,554

11.03

18,813

4. To re-elect Stuart Chapman as a Director.

115,610,622

99.64

413,756

0.36

718,900

5. To re-elect Grahame Cook as a Director.

109,715,144

93.99

7,019,333

6.01

8,801

6. To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a Director.

115,141,763

98.64

1,592,714

1.36

8,801

7. To re-elect Laurence Hollingworth as a Director.

107,305,757

91.96

9,384,950

8.04

52,571

8. To re-elect Lara Naqushbandi as a Director.

115,165,203

98.66

1,569,532

1.34

8,543

9. To re-elect Gervaise Slowey as a Director.

115,140,383

98.64

1,593,324

1.36

9,571

10. To re-elect Ben Wilkinson as a Director.

115,615,272

99.65

409,876

0.35

718,130

11. To re-elect Andrew Zimmermann as a Director.

115,200,441

99.29

823,937

0.71

718,900

12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company.

116,663,610

99.94

65,766

0.06

13,902

13. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

116,724,422

99.99

7,485

0.01

11,371

14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

115,370,300

98.83

1,362,593

1.17

10,385

15. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.*

115,136,875

98.63

1,598,024

1.37

8,379

16. Additional authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.*

108,640,927

93.07

8,093,935

6.93

8,416

17. To authorise the Company to purchase
its own ordinary shares.*

116,708,319

99.99

7,644

0.01

27,315

18. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.*

115,390,416

98.85

1,347,960

1.15

4,902

19. To approve and adopt the Molten Ventures plc 2026 Long Term Incentive Plan.

114,293,327

97.92

2,431,851

2.08

18,100

 

*Special resolution

1.  Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the chair of the meeting has been included in the "for" totals.

2.  A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 189,046,450. The total number of voting rights is 173,511,793.

4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 

5. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company’s website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Joshua Hughes

Liam Kingsmill

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Berenberg

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Ben Wright

Harry Nicholas

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit:
https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 437157
EQS News ID: 2370014

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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