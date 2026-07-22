Result of AGM

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")



Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.

Voting was held by poll. The poll results on each resolution proposed are set out in the table below.

Resolution For1 % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Votes withheld2 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. 116,359,873 99.79 239,801 0.21 143,604 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. 115,304,794 99.00 1,166,183 1.00 272,301 3. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy. 103,851,911 88.97 12,872,554 11.03 18,813 4. To re-elect Stuart Chapman as a Director. 115,610,622 99.64 413,756 0.36 718,900 5. To re-elect Grahame Cook as a Director. 109,715,144 93.99 7,019,333 6.01 8,801 6. To re-elect Sarah Gentleman as a Director. 115,141,763 98.64 1,592,714 1.36 8,801 7. To re-elect Laurence Hollingworth as a Director. 107,305,757 91.96 9,384,950 8.04 52,571 8. To re-elect Lara Naqushbandi as a Director. 115,165,203 98.66 1,569,532 1.34 8,543 9. To re-elect Gervaise Slowey as a Director. 115,140,383 98.64 1,593,324 1.36 9,571 10. To re-elect Ben Wilkinson as a Director. 115,615,272 99.65 409,876 0.35 718,130 11. To re-elect Andrew Zimmermann as a Director. 115,200,441 99.29 823,937 0.71 718,900 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company. 116,663,610 99.94 65,766 0.06 13,902 13. To authorise the Audit, Risk and Valuations Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor. 116,724,422 99.99 7,485 0.01 11,371 14. To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 115,370,300 98.83 1,362,593 1.17 10,385 15. Authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.* 115,136,875 98.63 1,598,024 1.37 8,379 16. Additional authority to disapply statutory pre-emption rights.* 108,640,927 93.07 8,093,935 6.93 8,416 17. To authorise the Company to purchase

its own ordinary shares.* 116,708,319 99.99 7,644 0.01 27,315 18. To authorise the Directors to call a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.* 115,390,416 98.85 1,347,960 1.15 4,902 19. To approve and adopt the Molten Ventures plc 2026 Long Term Incentive Plan. 114,293,327 97.92 2,431,851 2.08 18,100

*Special resolution

1. Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the chair of the meeting has been included in the "for" totals.

2. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution.

3. The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each in issue is 189,046,450. The total number of voting rights is 173,511,793.

4. In accordance with Financial Conduct Authority Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at today's AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

5. The Notice of AGM can be found on the Company’s website at https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc/documents

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit:

https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc