Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



09-Jul-2026 / 10:57 GMT/BST



MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Andrew Zimmermann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.913152 1,682 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Total 1,682 £5.913152 £9,945.92 e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jo-Ann Zimmermann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Molten Ventures plc b) LEI 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification Code GB00BY7QYJ50 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.893599 2,532 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Total 2,532 £5.893599 £14,922.59 e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

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