Director/PDMR Shareholding
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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Director/PDMR Shareholding
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
09-Jul-2026 / 10:57 GMT/BST
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs)
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1
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Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
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a)
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Name
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Andrew Zimmermann
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2
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Reason for the notification
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a)
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Position / status
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Chief Financial Officer
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b)
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Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
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3
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Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a)
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Name
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Molten Ventures plc
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b)
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LEI
|
213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
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4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
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a)
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Description of financial instrument, type of instrument
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Ordinary shares of 1p each
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|
Identification Code
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GB00BY7QYJ50
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b)
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Nature of the transaction
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Purchase of shares
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c)
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Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
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Volume(s)
|
£5.913152
|
1,682
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
1,682
£5.913152
£9,945.92
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e)
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Date of the transaction
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6 July 2026
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f)
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Place of the transaction
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London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
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a)
|
Name
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Jo-Ann Zimmermann
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
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PCA of Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Molten Ventures plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
|
|
Identification Code
|
GB00BY7QYJ50
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£5.893599
|
2,532
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
2,532
£5.893599
£14,922.59
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
6 July 2026
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|
|
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|435782
|EQS News ID:
|2363420
|
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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