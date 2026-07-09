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WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

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09.07.2026 11:57:15

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

09-Jul-2026 / 10:57 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

 

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs)

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Andrew Zimmermann

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.913152

1,682

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

  • Total

 

 

 

1,682

 

£5.913152

 

£9,945.92

 

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

6 July 2026

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Jo-Ann Zimmermann

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

PCA of Chief Financial Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.893599

2,532

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

  • Total

 

 

 

2,532

 

£5.893599

 

£14,922.59

 

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

6 July 2026

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 435782
EQS News ID: 2363420

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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