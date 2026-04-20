Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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21.04.2026 00:11:03
Rigetti Computing vs. D-Wave Quantum: Navigating Volatile Revenue Trends
Quantum computing is in the early innings of development, but it’s an industry that could offer explosive returns for investors who pick the right stocks.Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) stock is up 135% over the past year at the time of writing, but that has trailed D-Wave Quantum’s (NYSE:QBTS) 237% return. Both companies are losing money. But that’s not what’s important right now. It’s not about profitability but about which company can scale the fastest over the next five years.Rigetti primarily earns revenue by building superconducting quantum computers and integrating them into public, private, or hybrid clouds through its proprietary software network.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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