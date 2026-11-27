Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO) has shipped the first Europe-bound iron ore cargo from Guinea’s giant Simandou project, expanding its market beyond China.

A vessel carrying 79,081 tonnes of iron ore fines departed Simandou’s Morebaya port on Nov. 23 and is expected to reach Dunkirk, France, in early December, commodities data and analytics firm Kpler reported.

Simfer, the Rio Tinto-led venture operating Simandou’s two southern mining blocks, shipped the cargo. Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) operates a steelmaking plant in Dunkirk.

Simandou, which began shipping iron ore to China last year, could reshape global iron ore trade flows as European steelmakers seek alternative sources of high-grade feedstock to reduce carbon emissions.

A second Europe-bound cargo is being loaded for delivery to Gijón, Spain, where ArcelorMittal also has steelmaking operations, according to Kpler.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker after China Baowu Steel Group, produces nearly 50 million tonnes of iron ore annually from its own mines, covering more than 70% of its requirements.

Production ramp-up

Simandou’s output has climbed steadily this year as the project advances towards its targeted annual production capacity of 120 million tonnes.

Guinea’s monthly iron ore exports surpassed 5 million tonnes for the first time in October, bringing shipments for 2026 to 22 million tonnes, according to the Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO).

Rio Tinto, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco), Baowu and their consortium partners are jointly developing Simandou. The Guinean government holds a 15% stake in each of the two mining ventures developing the project’s four blocks.

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