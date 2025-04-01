RM Aktie

WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39

01.04.2025 12:46:16

RM plc: Director / PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

RM plc (RM.)
01-Apr-2025 / 11:46 GMT/BST

 

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

 

Name

Simon Goodwin

2

 

Reason for the notification

a)

 

Position/status

Person discharging managerial responsibilities (Chief Financial Officer)

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

 

Name

 

RM plc

b)

 

LEI

2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each

 

 

Identification code

ISIN GB00BJT0FF39

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

Grant of an award of nil-cost options over RM plc ordinary shares under the rules of the RM plc Performance Share Plan 2019.

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 
  1. Nil

 
  1. 292,332

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

 

- Aggregated volume

N/A

 

 

- Price

N/A

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

31 March 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: RM.
LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 380834
EQS News ID: 2109914

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

