RM Aktie
WKN DE: A1XEY8 / ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39
|
01.04.2025 12:46:16
RM plc: Director / PDMR Performance Share Plan Award
|
RM plc (RM.)
Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|380834
|EQS News ID:
|2109914
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RM PLC
|1,28
|8,47%