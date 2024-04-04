|
04.04.2024 13:10:41
RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification
|
RM plc (RM.)
04 April 2024
RM plc
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation
Contact:
RM plc
Daniel Fattal, Company Secretary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJT0FF39
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|RM.
|LEI Code:
|2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|313654
|EQS News ID:
|1873537
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RM PLCmehr Nachrichten
|
04.04.24
|RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification (EQS Group)
|
03.04.24
|RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award (EQS Group)
|
03.04.24
|RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Award (EQS Group)
|
03.04.24
|RM plc: Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|RM plc: PDMR Share Dealing Notification (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|RM plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|RM plc: Publication of 2023 Annual Report and Financial Statements (EQS Group)