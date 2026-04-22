Rogers Corp Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Rogers Corp (ROG) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$438 million, or C$0.80 per share. This compares with C$280 million, or C$0.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Rogers Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$550 million or C$1.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to C$5.482 billion from C$4.976 billion last year.

Rogers Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$438 Mln. vs. C$280 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.80 vs. C$0.50 last year. -Revenue: C$5.482 Bln vs. C$4.976 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA growth outlook of 1% to 3%. For fiscal 2025, Rogers Communications had posted adjusted EBITDA of C$9.820 billion.

Rogers Communications now projects capital expenditure of C$2.500 billion to C$2.700 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of C$3.300 billion to C$3.500 billion. This revised capital expenditure guidance reflects the ongoing impacts from heightened competitive intensity and recent regulatory decisions.