RPC Aktie
WKN: 869766 / ISIN: US7496601060
30.10.2025 14:52:49
RPC Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - RPC Inc. (RES) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $12.96 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $18.79 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.
Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.37 million or $0.09 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 32.4% to $447.10 million from $337.65 million last year.
RPC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $12.96 Mln. vs. $18.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $447.10 Mln vs. $337.65 Mln last year.
