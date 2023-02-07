RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsuranceNow to Increase Agent Engagement for Business Growth

RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance Company (RVOS), a provider of insurance products for Texans, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that RVOS has selected InsuranceNow to improve service to its agents and grow its business. The company plans to implement InsuranceNow by line of business.

"We selected InsuranceNow to modernize our systems to deliver better efficiencies to users. We were attracted to its lack of complexities. The screens are straightforward and very easy to work with,” said Wesley Jackson, vice president, RVOS. "InsuranceNow will also provide a more robust interaction with our agents and allow them to have access to more data from the system, making it easier for them to do business with us.”

Greg Burnett, manager, Information Technology, RVOS, added, "Out of all the systems we evaluated, InsuranceNow is the best all-in-one cloud-based system in the market for our sized company. We’ll be able to implement InsuranceNow with minimal configurations and no customizations. The ability of our staff to maintain the system through configuration and not code changes will enable us to respond to business needs much faster. And, since InsuranceNow is a Guidewire product, we will be able to take advantage of Guidewire’s ongoing technology updates and innovations.”

"We celebrate RVOS’ history of serving Texans for more than 120 years and its commitment to acting as ‘neighbors helping neighbors’,” said Zachary Gustafson, general manager, Claims and InsuranceNow, Guidewire. "We look forward to helping the company continue supplying quality property insurance to its membership, improving its current products and developing new ones, and providing exceptional customer service.”

About RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance Company

Organized in 1901, RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance Company (RVOS) is a farm mutual company with over $15 billion of insurance in force that operates under Chapter 911 of the Texas Insurance Code.

RVOS provides insurance products to homeowners, farmers, and ranchers in Texas. Being a farm mutual gives RVOS a unique ability to adapt quickly to new circumstances, allowing the company to offer a variety of insurance products that can meet various needs and budgets.

RVOS is owned by the policyholders. This allows RVOS to focus on providing the best products and services to meet the ever-changing needs of the policyholders rather than turning a profit for an out-of-state parent corporation. Profits, on the other hand, are held in surplus to pay future claims and offset future premium increases.

RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance is assigned an A, Exceptional Financial Stability Rating® (FSR) by Demotech, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.rvos.com/ or see RVOS Farm Mutual Insurance at https://www.demotech.com/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

