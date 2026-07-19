Dell Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WP / ISIN: US24703L2025
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19.07.2026 14:27:01
Salesforce vs. Dell Technologies: Which High-Growth Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors choosing between Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) are weighing the merits of software-as-a-service (SaaS) against physical infrastructure in an era increasingly defined by artificial intelligence integration and cloud computing.Salesforce focuses on customer relationship management (CRM) through its digital platform, while Dell provides the hardware and servers necessary to power modern computing. Both companies are adapting their business models to capture a larger share of enterprise spending.Salesforce is a major player among tech stocks because of its dominance in customer relationship management. The company provides cloud-based software and AI tools that help businesses manage sales, marketing, and customer service on a single platform. A recent strategic move includes the June 2026 acquisition of Fin for nearly $3.6 billion to enhance its autonomous agent capabilities.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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