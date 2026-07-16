OpenAI Aktie

OpenAI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.07.2026 14:45:00

Sam Altman Just Criticized SpaceX's Data Centers in Space. Is the OpenAI Founder Right?

At first blush it would be easy to assume it's just another rekindling of the online feud between two celebrity CEOs that's been on-again/off-again since early last year.Just for the sake of certainty, though, it can't hurt to put a public suggestion to the test. And as it turns out this time, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman may have a legitimate concern about Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) founder and chief executive Elon Musk's plans for putting artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OpenAI

mehr Nachrichten