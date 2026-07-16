OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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16.07.2026 14:45:00
Sam Altman Just Criticized SpaceX's Data Centers in Space. Is the OpenAI Founder Right?
At first blush it would be easy to assume it's just another rekindling of the online feud between two celebrity CEOs that's been on-again/off-again since early last year.Just for the sake of certainty, though, it can't hurt to put a public suggestion to the test. And as it turns out this time, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman may have a legitimate concern about Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) founder and chief executive Elon Musk's plans for putting artificial intelligence (AI) data centers in space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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