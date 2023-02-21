Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that the company is scheduled to hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and business updates. Prior to the call, the company will have released its fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Participants should register for, and access, the call using this link. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Once registered, participants will be given the option to either dial into the call with the number and unique passcode provided, or to use the dial-out option to connect their phone instantly. The link to access the live webcast can also be found on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events.

An updated corporate presentation will be available in the Investors and Media section under Presentations.

A replay will be available following the conference call, accessible under Events.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a robust genomic medicines pipeline. Using ground-breaking science, including our proprietary zinc finger genome engineering technology and manufacturing expertise, Sangamo aims to create new genomic medicines for patients suffering from diseases for which existing treatment options are inadequate or currently don’t exist. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

