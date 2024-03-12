Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, announced today that the company has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 13, which will be open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review its financial results and provide business updates.

Participants should register for, and access, the call using this link. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Once registered, participants will be given the option to either dial into the call with the number and unique passcode provided, or to use the dial-out option to connect their phone instantly. The link to access the live webcast can also be found on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events.

A replay will be available following the conference call, accessible under Events.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a genomic medicine company dedicated to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases who do not have adequate or any treatment options. Sangamo’s zinc finger epigenetic regulators are ideally suited to potentially address devastating neurological disorders and Sangamo’s capsid discovery platform is expanding delivery beyond currently available intrathecal delivery capsids, including in the central nervous system. Sangamo’s pipeline also includes multiple partnered programs and programs with opportunities for partnership and investment. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

