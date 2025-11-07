Banco Santander Aktie

WKN DE: A2JCUR / ISIN: US05971K5056

07.11.2025 14:46:28

Sanofi And Regeneron's Dupixent Meets Primary Goal In Phase 3 Allergic Fungal Rhinosinusitis Study

(RTTNews) - Sanofi SA (SNY) on Friday announced that the pivotal LIBERTY-AFRS-AIMS phase 3 study of Dupixent, co-developed with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), for the treatment of individuals aged 6 years and older with allergic fungal rhinosinusitis (AFRS), has met its primary endpoint.

AFRS is a chronic type 2 inflammatory disease of the sinuses characterized by allergic hypersensitivity to fungi.

The study showed that Dupixent significantly improved signs and symptoms, including reductions in sinus opacification, nasal congestion, and nasal polyps, compared with placebo.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Dupixent for priority review, with a target action date of February 28, 2026.

Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.

30.10.25 Sanofi Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.10.25 Sanofi Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.10.25 Sanofi Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.10.25 Sanofi Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.10.25 Sanofi Buy UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 559,20 -0,64% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs) 42,60 0,47% Sanofi S.A. (spons. ADRs)
Sanofi S.A. 86,13 0,58% Sanofi S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

