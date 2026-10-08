08.10.2026 14:27:53

Scholar Rock Resubmits Marketing Authorisation Application For Apitegromab

(RTTNews) - Scholar Rock (SRRK) has resubmitted the Marketing Authorisation Application for apitegromab for the treatment of children and adults with spinal muscular atrophy to the European Medicines Agency. The resubmitted apitegromab MAA includes Scholar Rock's alternate fill-finish facility in place of the Catalent Indiana fill-finish facility.

In August 2026, Scholar Rock informed the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the withdrawal of its previous MAA due to a lack of GMP compliance at the Catalent Indiana fill-finish facility. With the MAA resubmission, the company anticipates a CHMP opinion in the first half of 2027.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Scholar Rock shares are down 0.47 percent to $42.00.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und Renditen belasten Börsen: ATX und DAX klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben im Donnerstagshandel deutlich ab. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen