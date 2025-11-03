Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a subdued note Monday after having snapped their four-week winning streak last week due to profit taking after recent gains to record highs.

The week ahead is shortened by Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, November 5. FII flows, auto sales data for October and the release of manufacturing and services PMI figures may sway markets as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, India's exports to the United States have plunged 37.5 percent during May-September 2025 following steep tariff hikes imposed by Washington, think tank GTRI said on Sunday.

Asian stocks were mixed this morning, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. A private survey showed China's factory activity expansion slowed in October as new orders and output both waned amid tariff anxiety.

China will lift export controls on rare earths and end investigations into U.S. semiconductor firms as part of a new trade pact, the White House announced Saturday.

The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-month high and gold was weak below $4,000 per ounce while oil prices rose after OPEC+ on Sunday agreed a small oil output increase for December and signaled a pause in increases in the first quarter of next year, reflecting market concerns about an oversupply.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly higher on Friday as Amazon reported strong quarterly results and Netflix's board approved a ten-for-one stock split.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the Dow inched up marginally.

European markets closed on a weak note Friday after the release of mixed quarterly results and a benign euro zone inflation report.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended half a percent lower, marking its fourth straight losing session.

The German DAX dipped 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 gave up 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent.