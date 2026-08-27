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27.08.2026 23:48:11

SentinelOne Reports Wider Q2 Net Loss

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) reported Thursday that revenue for the second quarter reached $291.98 million, up from $242.18 million in the same period a year earlier. For the six-month period ended July 31, 2026, revenue totaled $568.64 million compared with $471.21 million a year ago.

The cybersecurity company reported an operational loss of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared with an $80.62 million loss a year earlier. Net loss for the quarter was $93.40 million versus $72.02 million in the prior-year quarter.

For the six-month period, net loss narrowed to $169.56 million from $280.21 million a year earlier. Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders was $0.27 for the quarter, compared with $0.22 a year ago, while the six-month net loss per share was $0.50 versus $0.85 in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, SentinelOne expects third-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue between $309 million and $311 million, with non-GAAP operating income of $38 million to $40 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.08 to $0.09. For the full fiscal 2027, the company projects revenue of $1.202 billion to $1.207 billion, non-GAAP operating income of $124 million to $128 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.30 to $0.32.

S is currently trading after hours at $21.82 down $0.89 or 3.92 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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