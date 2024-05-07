ServiceNow and Genesys announce strategic partnership to elevate customer and employee experiences

Knowledge 2024 – Today, at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2024, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, and Genesys®, a global leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced a strategic partnership to elevate customer and employee experiences. The two companies plan to integrate the Genesys Cloud™ platform with ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) to deliver a turnkey, AI-powered solution for organizations worldwide called Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow.

By combining industry leading AI, automation, and digital capabilities from both companies, Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow brings together the best of each platform to unify customer service teams through a single desktop, centralize routing across departments and channels, and optimize workforce engagement for more personalized customer experiences and simplified employee experiences.

"Many companies prioritize customer engagement yet overlook the crucial aspect of fulfilling a customer’s request efficiently. This has led to a reliance on disparate systems to solve customer issues, with human middleware needed to tie fragmented processes together,” said John Ball, senior vice president and general manager, customer and industry workflows at ServiceNow. "Bringing together the deep expertise of Genesys in experience orchestration with ServiceNow Customer Service Management offers organizations a turnkey, intelligent solution that connects customer engagement with middle- and back-office operations. Together with Genesys, ServiceNow is defining a new era of customer service.”

"Earning customer loyalty requires organizations to scale personalized, end-to-end experiences. This is possible with an AI-powered solution that connects data, systems, employees, and communication channels to create a 360-degree view of the customer experience,” said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer, Genesys. "By partnering with ServiceNow, Genesys is advancing its Experience as a Service® vision, making it easier for organizations to connect and orchestrate data across systems. Through a native integration between Genesys Cloud and ServiceNow Customer Service Management, organizations can break down silos, improve employee collaboration and productivity, and deepen their customer relationships.”

The new solution, available later this year, will be designed to unite employees spanning the front and back office, centralize interaction and work routing across channels and departments, and optimize workforce management and customer journeys, all powered by AI:

Unify customer service teams: Agents have access to a single workspace in ServiceNow CSM that integrates the necessary data and tools for engaging customers across digital and voice channels, leveraging AI-driven recommendations to swiftly capture and fulfill customer requests. An interactive view of their schedule, performance, and training opportunities helps contact center employees onboard quickly, continually grow and develop skills, and respond rapidly to customer inquiries.

Agents have access to a single workspace in ServiceNow CSM that integrates the necessary data and tools for engaging customers across digital and voice channels, leveraging AI-driven recommendations to swiftly capture and fulfill customer requests. An interactive view of their schedule, performance, and training opportunities helps contact center employees onboard quickly, continually grow and develop skills, and respond rapidly to customer inquiries. Centralize interaction and work routing in one engine: Leveraging the industry-leading AI-powered experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud, the new solution will be designed to bring together end-to-end interaction and work routing across employees, bots, channels and systems, improving self- and human-assisted customer experiences. This will be underpinned by ServiceNow’s AI platform for digital business that connects the front-, middle-, and back-office through workflow automation, helping agents solve simple and complex customer issues more efficiently.

Leveraging the industry-leading AI-powered experience orchestration capabilities of Genesys Cloud, the new solution will be designed to bring together end-to-end interaction and work routing across employees, bots, channels and systems, improving self- and human-assisted customer experiences. This will be underpinned by ServiceNow’s AI platform for digital business that connects the front-, middle-, and back-office through workflow automation, helping agents solve simple and complex customer issues more efficiently. Optimize workforce engagement and customer journeys: The ability to visualize, measure, and monitor workforce and customer journey performance with an integrated solution and unified and open data platforms will help provide organizations actionable, real-time insights to make informed, data-driven decisions. Supervisors gain more understanding to streamline staffing workflows and scheduling while enhancing employee productivity.

"The partnership between ServiceNow and Genesys will accelerate time to value, enhance efficiency, and elevate customer service and support in the contact center and beyond while lowering the ongoing costs,” said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO and principal analyst, Valoir. "The collaboration is a significant step toward delivering on the entire end-to-end customer journey by connecting front-office interactions to back-office processes, allowing businesses to streamline service operations, lower costs, and reduce customer effort.”

What customers are saying:

"At Siemens Healthineers, we embrace technology, data and AI to support every patient’s health journey,” said Jochen Hostalka, SVP IT Customer & Enterprise Services at Siemens Healthineers AG. "ServiceNow and Genesys have been very important partners for us as we are digitalizing the delivery of services for our employees and patients. We expect that this collaboration will help us to further simplify and enhance the patient experience.”

"At Meijer, we focus on our customers and thrive by meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations,” said Karel Soukal, Director, IT Platforms & Enablement, Meijer. "As a customer of both ServiceNow and Genesys, we’re excited about the future of this partnership. We’re looking forward to closer alignment and integrations that will help us drive business success while boosting productivity for team members and earning customer loyalty along the way.”

Availability

Genesys and ServiceNow integrated capabilities are planned to be rolled out under controlled availability starting in Q4 of 2024 and are intended to be sold by both Genesys and ServiceNow.

Organizations can access the Genesys Cloud ServiceNow Connector today on the ServiceNow Store and Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to ServiceNow’s collaboration with Genesys to build an AI-powered solution . Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow and Genesys. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of ServiceNow and Genesys could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow and Genesys undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in executing the collaboration or delivering the product capabilities and offerings, (ii) changes in the regulatory landscape related to AI and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the product capabilities and offerings. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.

