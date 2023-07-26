ServiceNow Expands Generative AI Capabilities With Case Summarization and Text-to-Code to Drive Speed, Productivity, and Value

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced expanded generative AI capabilities, case summarization and text-to-code, to drive speed, productivity, and value for customers. Powered by proprietary ServiceNow large language models (LLMs), both capabilities are purpose-built for the ServiceNow platform and are designed to alleviate repetitive work and significantly improve productivity. ServiceNow also announced today its approach to commercialization with new premium SKU offerings across IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), and HR Service Delivery (HRSD), which will be available this September with the Now Platform Vancouver release.

Case summarization and text-to-code join ServiceNow’s growing Now Assist family of generative AI features being infused into the ServiceNow platform across all workflow offerings. ServiceNow has already seen significant productivity improvements for customers using early access versions of its previously announced generative AI capabilities, including Generative AI Controller, which allows organizations to connect ServiceNow instances to Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and OpenAI API LLMs; Now Assist for Search, which provides natural language responses based on a customer’s own knowledge base; and Now Assist for Virtual Agent, which maximizes productivity by eliminating time spent searching for information.

"Generative AI’s potential to radically change the way we work is indisputable—harnessing that potential to make a meaningful business impact is the real opportunity,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. "We’re incredibly excited about our new case summarization and text-to-code capabilities, as well as our new supercharged SKUs coming in September, which will integrate generative AI into the fabric of our platform. Our strong traction in generative AI will help unlock productivity across the enterprise by enabling exceptional experiences and enhanced outcomes for our customers.”

A report from research firm Valoir showed that, if used properly, AI can reduce the amount of time it takes an employee to do their work by up to 40%1. Case summarization and text-to-code can help organizations realize near-immediate productivity gains, simplifying processes and allowing employees to focus on solving problems quickly and easily.

Both case summarization and text-to-code are powered by ServiceNow proprietary LLMs, developed specifically to comprehend the Now Platform, workflows, automation use cases, processes, and more. The text-to-code Now LLM was purpose-built on a specialized version of the 15 billion parameter StarCoder LLM, which was developed through the ServiceNow co-led, open BigCode initiative and trained and tuned using NVIDIA accelerated computing, including NVIDIA DGX Cloud. StarCoder sets the standard for high-performing, transparent, and responsible generative AI. Case summarization also allows customers to use third-party LLMs from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and OpenAI API LLMs.

Case summarization minimizes manual work to boost productivity and accelerate customer outcomes

Case summarization uses generative AI to read and distill case information across IT, HR, and customer service cases, including customer or incident details, previous touchpoints, actions taken by involved parties, and the eventual resolution, to create case summary notes in seconds. Simplifying this "mandated-but-manual” process can allow for quicker hand-offs between internal teams, help increase productivity, and create more streamlined resolutions for customers and employees alike. Additionally, by simplifying these manual processes, employees can focus on more complex assignments and projects.

Text-to-code accelerates pro- and low-code development with generative AI

Developers often face repetitive and time-consuming work, creating the same code for routine commands. With text-to-code from ServiceNow, developers can write plain, natural language text descriptions of the type of code they want; generative AI within the Now Platform will convert the text into high-quality code suggestions, and in some cases complete code, which is shared in-line to review, edit, and implement. Text-to-code helps ensure every corner of the enterprise can create seamless coding experiences that can deliver fast development and increased productivity.

Introducing new premium SKU offerings

Hyperautomation technologies including process mining, low-code, AI, and machine learning have been engineered into ServiceNow products for some time, leading to record second quarter 2023 growth for the ITSM Pro and CSM Pro offerings. With promising results from our early pilots with customers and ServiceNow’s initial use of its own generative AI capabilities, ServiceNow will introduce new premium SKU offerings across ITSM, CSM, and HRSD, beginning in September with the Vancouver platform release.

Integrating generative AI into the Now Platform to drive value from a single source

The Now Platform automates workflows across an entire enterprise by connecting disparate departments, systems, and silos and automating processes to increase productivity and enable seamless work experiences. Now Assist is ServiceNow’s generative AI experience—purpose-built within the ServiceNow platform—designed to enable intelligent automation and accelerate productivity by simplifying repetitive tasks, increasing agility, and transforming the user experience.

Other generative AI advancements that help make ServiceNow the intelligent end-to-end platform for digital transformation include:

Partnerships with NVIDIA and Cognizant

BigCode collaboration with Hugging Face

ServiceNow Generative AI Controller , which serves as the foundation for all generative AI functionality on the Now Platform

, which serves as the foundation for all generative AI functionality on the Now Platform Now Assist for Search , which brings the power of generative AI to Portal Search, Next Experience, and Virtual Agent

, which brings the power of generative AI to Portal Search, Next Experience, and Virtual Agent Now Assist for Virtual Agent, a generative AI integration that helps virtual agents deliver conversational responses to questions from both customers and employees

Availability

Case summarization and text-to-code are available to a limited set of customers now. Both features, as well as new premium SKUs for generative AI for ITSM, CSM, and HRSD, are expected to be available to all customers in ServiceNow’s Vancouver release, coming in September 2023.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” about the expectations, beliefs, plans, and intentions relating to new generative AI capabilities for the Now Platform. Such statements include statements regarding future product capabilities and offerings and expected benefits to ServiceNow. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, ServiceNow’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements made. ServiceNow undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) changes in the AI regulatory landscape; (ii) delays and unexpected difficulties and expenses in delivering the capabilities; and (iii) uncertainty as to whether sales will justify the investments in the capabilities. Further information on factors that could affect ServiceNow’s financial and other results is included in the filings ServiceNow makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

