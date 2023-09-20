ServiceNow Launches Now Assist for ITSM, CSM, HRSD, and Creator to Embed Generative AI Across All Workflows on the Now Platform

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced a major Now Platform expansion with the Now Assist family of solutions. Available in the Now Platform Vancouver release, Now Assist for IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery (HRSD), and Creator embed the power of generative AI across all workflows on the Now Platform to help accelerate productivity, improve experiences, and increase agility for customers. To power new features within Now Assist, we are releasing a domain-specific ServiceNow large language model (Now LLM), built for the enterprise and optimized for productivity and data privacy.

"Organizations are seeking a trusted partner to help them navigate this dynamic and fast-moving era of intelligence,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer, ServiceNow. "ServiceNow has thousands of customers already using the Now Platform to digitize and streamline processes across the enterprise. With our Vancouver release, we’re combining the power of the Now Platform with new generative AI features to bring AI-driven intelligence to every corner of the business, creating a catalyst for productivity and better enterprise experiences.”

Delivering enterprise-grade generative AI across every workflow

According to Goldman Sachs, generative AI will lift human productivity, adding almost $7 trillion to global GDP in the next decade1. The Now Platform operationalizes generative AI to drive growth and help reduce costs for every customer across every business function with enterprise-grade AI designed for high levels of digital trust and privacy. Now Assist is woven into all processes and workflows to help optimize performance and is compliant with ServiceNow controls for ethical and responsible development and use.

Now Assist incorporates generative AI features such as case, incident, and agent chat summarization, virtual agent, and search capabilities that can be applied to a broad range of scenarios and functions, so every persona from employees to agents to developers can harness the power of generative AI. This foundational approach allows enterprises to bring the power of generative AI to any department and expand to other parts of the business quickly and easily.

Now Assist for ITSM empowers enterprise IT leaders to take control of their IT experience, dramatically improving agent productivity and the employee experience with faster resolutions. Summaries of incident history and live Virtual Agent interactions deliver complete answers instead of search results so agents can resolve issues and requests faster without needing to ask users to repeat themselves. Now Assist for ITSM can also create contextual summaries of incidents and resolution notes, which help organizations implement incident management best practices and resolve more incidents in less time.

empowers enterprise IT leaders to take control of their IT experience, dramatically improving agent productivity and the employee experience with faster resolutions. Summaries of incident history and live Virtual Agent interactions deliver complete answers instead of search results so agents can resolve issues and requests faster without needing to ask users to repeat themselves. Now Assist for ITSM can also create contextual summaries of incidents and resolution notes, which help organizations implement incident management best practices and resolve more incidents in less time. Now Assist for CSM streamlines the customer service process from beginning to end, leading to higher agent productivity, potential cost savings, and improved customer experience. By rapidly generating summaries for cases and chats, Now Assist for CSM reduces manual work and allows agents to resolve customer issues faster. Customers also benefit from an improved self-service experience, with access to resources that help them find answers fast, leading to higher case deflection and cost reduction.

streamlines the customer service process from beginning to end, leading to higher agent productivity, potential cost savings, and improved customer experience. By rapidly generating summaries for cases and chats, Now Assist for CSM reduces manual work and allows agents to resolve customer issues faster. Customers also benefit from an improved self-service experience, with access to resources that help them find answers fast, leading to higher case deflection and cost reduction. Now Assist for HRSD helps HR leaders drive productivity and operational efficiency, reduces redundant, manual tasks for HR teams, and gets employees the answers they need quickly with little disruption to their day. HR managers can handle issues from payroll discrepancies to paperwork changes without needing to sift through loads of information by reviewing instant summaries of case topics, previous history from live chat and Virtual Agent interactions, as well as previous resolutions and actions taken. This gives HR teams the context they need to solve problems quickly and confidently.

helps HR leaders drive productivity and operational efficiency, reduces redundant, manual tasks for HR teams, and gets employees the answers they need quickly with little disruption to their day. HR managers can handle issues from payroll discrepancies to paperwork changes without needing to sift through loads of information by reviewing instant summaries of case topics, previous history from live chat and Virtual Agent interactions, as well as previous resolutions and actions taken. This gives HR teams the context they need to solve problems quickly and confidently. Now Assist for Creator helps development teams create and scale apps more quickly on the Now Platform. Trained on code from ServiceNow engineering, results are designed to be higher quality and more scalable, and the data processed on the platform is more secure than with any other code generation technology. Now Assist for Creator includes the general availability of text-to-code, which converts natural language text into high-quality code suggestions, and in some cases complete code. Text-to-code helps ensure every corner of the enterprise can create seamless coding experiences that can deliver fast development and increased productivity.

AI embedded in the DNA of the Now Platform

ServiceNow’s generative AI strategy provides customers with broad and secure LLM support, through either general purpose LLMs or ServiceNow-developed models. General-purpose LLMs provide customer flexibility and currently include access to Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service LLM and OpenAI API. Built into the Now platform, domain-specific LLMs are designed specifically for ServiceNow’s workflows, use cases, and processes, and are tailored to agents, employees, customers, and IT administrators who use ServiceNow. This allows for an excellent end-user experience, unprecedented time-to-market, and high levels of transparency and governance.

For example, features within Now Assist for Search are powered by a ServiceNow fine-tuned LLM based on the NVIDIA NeMo framework and served using NVIDIA Triton Inference Server software, both part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform. These features bring to market new capabilities built from the ServiceNow and NVIDIA partnership announced in May.

What customers are saying about the Now Platform Vancouver release

Deloitte

"Deloitte’s AI-enabled solutions, shaped by our innovative mindset, help our clients unlock business value at scale from the ServiceNow platform,” said Asish Ramchandran, Chief Commercial Officer, ServiceNow Alliance at Deloitte Consulting LLP. "As a ServiceNow customer, we see the value of the platform, which will only be augmented by the addition of advanced AI capabilities, enhancing experiences and productivity for our people and clients globally while ultimately driving positive business outcomes and greater efficiency.”

Coursera

"With Now Assist for ITSM, we are able to resolve more incidents in less time, increasing productivity for the IT team while improving our employee experience,” said Darla Wolf, Senior Digital Employee Experience Manager at Coursera. "At Coursera, using generative AI tools to boost the IT team’s efficiency has enabled us to improve support for employees, who are working every day to help millions of learners and organizations access world-class learning from top universities and companies.”

NEC Corporation

"NEC has been advancing our corporate transformation with the aim of maximizing corporate value in terms of business strategy, business portfolio, financial strategy, culture, and people. Through collaboration with ServiceNow, NEC will promote efforts to integrate generative AI into every aspect of employee digital experiences and drive initiatives for advanced utilization. This will enable us not only to obtain profound expertise in digital transformation, but also to create social value,” said Hiroshi Kodama, Corporate EVP, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, NEC Corporation. "We will continue to help our customers progress towards their transformation goals as well as creating a better society. I believe ServiceNow and NEC will achieve this together throughout our further collaboration.”

Travelport

"As a B2B business, leveraging the generative AI capabilities within ServiceNow’s Now Assist for CSM will greatly improve our ability to support our customers. These new capabilities will allow us to quickly provide a specific answer to customers' queries, so they can get back to servicing their own customers,” said Lori Cobb, Sr. Director Digital & Technology, Global Customer Operations & Support, Travelport. "The ability to summarize the support case details during the escalation process and case closing notes will reduce the clerical work performed by our help desk agents. Removing this after call work from their daily tasks will enable them to focus on providing premier support to our customers.”

Western Sydney University

"WSU is constantly exploring new ways to deliver personalized experiences to our students and staff. Innovating with cutting-edge technologies we aim to be a market leader in transforming the higher education landscape. Our approach to AI is always with our people at the heart, ensuring that this technology continuously enhances and adds value to the human experience,” said Peter Tow, Executive Director, Strategic Project, Implementation, and Improvements at Western Sydney University. "We are very excited for ServiceNow to introduce generative AI across its workflows as part of its Now Platform Vancouver release. With these new capabilities, we will be able to harness the power of generative AI to drive innovation, enhance productivity, and tackle complex challenges at scale with creativity and precision for the benefit of our people.”

Pricing and availability

With the launch of Now Assist, ServiceNow also rolled out its generative AI pricing packages. These new SKUs allow customers to get started with Now Assist quickly and easily through pricing models built on a number of factors including value, flexibility, and simplicity. Details about generative AI pricing can be found here.

All generative AI innovations announced today are part of ServiceNow’s Now Platform Vancouver release and will be generally available in the ServiceNow Store on Sept. 29 to all customers. Information about additional Vancouver innovations can be found here.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

