16.12.2022 22:10:00
ServiceNow Reports New Hire Equity Grants
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced that on Dec. 15, 2022, its Compensation Committee granted equity awards pursuant to the ServiceNow 2022 New-Hire Equity Incentive Plan. 196 newly hired employees received, in the aggregate, restricted stock units representing 47,834 shares of ServiceNow common stock. These awards have a four-year vesting schedule, with 29.17 percent of the shares vesting after the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining shares vesting quarterly thereafter.
