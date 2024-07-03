|
03.07.2024 17:00:00
ServiceNow to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 24
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, following the close of market on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on July 24, 2024. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (888) 330-2455 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (240) 789-2717 (Passcode: 8135305). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast: (https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/627663058).
An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 770-2030 (Passcode: 8135305), or if outside North America, by dialing (609) 800-9909 (Passcode: 8135305).
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.
