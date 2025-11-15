:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

15.11.2025 10:00:00

Shiba Inu vs. Zcash: Which Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker?

Both Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) have plenty of room to run based on their current sizes. So, at least in terms of the math involved, there's a chance that either could be a millionaire-maker crypto investment.The question is which has the clearer path to durable demand from here, so let's figure it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
