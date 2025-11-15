:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
15.11.2025 10:00:00
Shiba Inu vs. Zcash: Which Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker?
Both Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) have plenty of room to run based on their current sizes. So, at least in terms of the math involved, there's a chance that either could be a millionaire-maker crypto investment.The question is which has the clearer path to durable demand from here, so let's figure it out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!