Shift4 Completes $7.50 Per Share Acquisition Of Global Blue
(RTTNews) - Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) has completed its acquisition of Global Blue Group Holding AG through a successful $7.50 per share cash tender offer conducted via its subsidiary GT Holding 1 GmbH.
The offer, which expired on July 2, 2025, resulted in approximately 97.37% of Global Blue's outstanding shares being tendered. Shift4 will proceed with a squeeze-out merger to acquire the remaining shares and plans to delist Global Blue from the NYSE.
Shift4 CEO Taylor Lauber called the deal the company's largest acquisition to date, positioning it as a leading unified commerce provider. The integration of Global Blue—known for tax-free shopping, dynamic currency conversion (DCC), and payment tech across Europe, Asia, and South America—will enhance Shift4's global platform with additional end-to-end merchant services.
The combined company will offer an all-in-one payment terminal providing VAT refund, DCC, and payment processing. Global Blue's two-sided network, including a proprietary app and merchant connections, strengthens Shift4's offerings in loyalty and digital marketing innovation.
As part of the deal, Ant International and Tencent become strategic partners, enabling Shift4 to distribute Alipay+ and WeChat Pay globally, expanding its access to 1.7 billion digital wallet users. Shift4 has also appointed new directors to Global Blue's board, replacing the previous leadership per shareholder approval.
Thursday, FOUR closed at $101.80, up 3.31%, and is currently trading at $101.20 in after-hours, down 0.59% on the NYSE.
