IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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24.06.2026 11:14:00
Should Investors Choose IonQ Over a More Established Quantum Computing Stock?
As investors look for opportunities in tech, many have turned to quantum computing. Amid the industry's growth, start-up companies such as IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) have come about to fill specific market niches.Moreover, quantum has long attracted established tech companies like IBM and Google parent Alphabet. Unlike IonQ, these companies offer investors profits and stability, greatly lowering the risks for investors.Still, they only derive a relatively small percentage of their revenue from quantum computing and would likely grow at a slower pace than IonQ. Knowing that, IonQ investors have to ask whether buying the pure-play quantum computing stock is worth the risk.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|51,32
|1,34%
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|10,49
|-0,47%