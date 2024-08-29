|
Should Investors Give Up on Airbnb Stock?
Long-term holders of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock have likely experienced deep frustration with this stock. Due to the site's ability to increase the supply of vacation properties, attract new landlords and tenants through the popularity of its brand, and apply artificial intelligence (AI) to solve business-related issues, many investors thought it could achieve outsize gains.Amid that optimism, it debuted in late 2020 at $68 per share but rose to $145 per share on the first day. Unfortunately, for long-term investors, the momentum did not last, and nearly four years after the IPO, it trades at just under $120 per share.This lack of performance may leave investors wondering whether they should stay in Airbnb stock. Does that stock performance mean the bulls were wrong about the stock, or does it need more time or better business conditions to achieve its full potential? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
