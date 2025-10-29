AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
Should You Buy Advanced Micro Devices Stock Before Nov. 4?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) supplies chips for some of the most popular consumer products in the world, but the company (AMD for short) is currently fighting to catch up to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the market for data center graphics processing units (GPUs). These are the primary chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) development, and demand is currently through the roof across the industry.With each new generation of GPU architecture, AMD is coming closer to erasing Nvidia's technological advantage. The world's biggest AI start-up, OpenAI, just signed a deal to deploy six gigawatts worth of the company's data center chips by 2030. The deal is estimated to be worth around $90 billion, and the news sent the stock soaring. Management is scheduled to release its operating results for the third quarter of 2025 (ended Sept. 30) on Nov. 4, and CEO Lisa Su is likely to provide more clarity on the OpenAI partnership in her accompanying conference call with investors. Is AMD stock a buy ahead of the report?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
