21.10.2024 18:52:17
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Before Oct. 24?
The heart of earnings season is upon us. Companies are set to update investors with their financial results for the third quarter over the next few weeks, and investors are bound to react...rationally. Jokes aside, there are times when a single earnings report can be given too much importance from the investment community. It's a data point, sure, but one that encapsulates only a single three-month period.With that being said, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be releasing its earnings soon. Investors will be looking for further improvements across its e-commerce, retail, and cloud computing divisions. The stock is now up 123% since the beginning of 2023 and has a market capitalization of approximately $2 trillion.Should you buy Amazon stock before its earnings release on Oct. 24?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
