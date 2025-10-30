DexCom Aktie

DexCom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D9T1 / ISIN: US2521311074

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.10.2025 14:23:00

Should You Buy DexCom Stock Before Oct. 31?

Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), a medical device specialist, have lagged the broader market so far in 2025, down 11% year to date. The diabetes-focused healthcare company has faced several legal and regulatory challenges that continue to weigh on its performance.However, the company's financial results have been pretty strong. And if DexCom can keep that up in its next quarterly update -- due after the market closes on Oct. 30 -- while addressing the challenges it has encountered, it might be worth buying the stock. Let's find out what DexCom might have in store.DexCom is a major player in the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market. These devices help diabetes patients monitor their blood sugar levels in real time throughout the day, an activity that is incredibly vital for them. DexCom launched its latest device, the G7, in the U.S. in 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DexCom Inc.mehr Nachrichten