DexCom Aktie
WKN: A0D9T1 / ISIN: US2521311074
|
30.10.2025 14:23:00
Should You Buy DexCom Stock Before Oct. 31?
Shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), a medical device specialist, have lagged the broader market so far in 2025, down 11% year to date. The diabetes-focused healthcare company has faced several legal and regulatory challenges that continue to weigh on its performance.However, the company's financial results have been pretty strong. And if DexCom can keep that up in its next quarterly update -- due after the market closes on Oct. 30 -- while addressing the challenges it has encountered, it might be worth buying the stock. Let's find out what DexCom might have in store.DexCom is a major player in the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market. These devices help diabetes patients monitor their blood sugar levels in real time throughout the day, an activity that is incredibly vital for them. DexCom launched its latest device, the G7, in the U.S. in 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
