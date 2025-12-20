Klarna Aktie
WKN DE: A414N7 / ISIN: GB00BMHVL512
|
21.12.2025 00:05:00
Should You Buy Klarna Stock Before the New Year?
Klarna Group (NYSE: KLAR) has established itself as a leading buy now, pay later (BNPL) fintech. The Swedish company's services continue to generate demand as people look to break down everyday purchases into small payments spread out over a few months. But Klarna hasn't fared well in the stock market so far. It's down by more than 30% since its September initial public offering (IPO).It's not because of a defect with the stock specifically. For instance, fellow BNPL stock Sezzle is down roughly 20% from the price it had on Sept. 10, the same day of Klarna's IPO. Sezzle was also down by more than 40% from Sept. 10 to its October bottom.While most people don't want to see their favorite assets lose value, buying Klarna could be a smart move for patient investors. Here are some of the factors that can help the BNPL stock outperform the S&P 500 next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
