Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
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06.05.2026 20:00:00
Should You Buy NuScale Power While It's Below $50?
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) has had an exciting few weeks. Over the past 30 days or so, shares have surged in value by more than 20%. When you zoom out, however, the picture changes dramatically. Since setting an all-time high last October, the stock has lost roughly 77% of it value, sending the stock price plunging from more than $50 to just $13.Right now, NuScale Power's market capitalization hovers around $4.3 billion. Yet according to new research, the company is chasing a $10 trillion global opportunity. Even Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) -- another promising nuclear stock specializing in small modular reactor (SMR) technology -- has a market value nearly three times higher than NuScale's.Is NuScale stock a buy now that shares trade well under $50? If you're looking for growth stocks with maximum upside potential, then yes. But there are two things to keep in mind before jumping in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
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25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)