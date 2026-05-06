NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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06.05.2026 10:15:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before May 20?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest company in the world right now, with a market capitalization of over $4.8 trillion. But we know it can go at least a little bit higher: In April, the company briefly topped $5.2 trillion in market cap.The company reports Q1 earnings on May 20, and analysts are expecting another blowout quarter, with a consensus of $78.8 billion in revenue (up 78.6% year over year) and $1.77 in per-share earnings (up 118.5% year over year). Should you consider picking up shares of the chipmaking behemoth before its May 20 report?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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