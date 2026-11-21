November has been absolutely terrible for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). A series of scandals has led to the removal of its CEO and founder, Jensen Huang. Widespread uncertainty about the company's future has caused shares to drop nearly 30% since the start of the month.

This is all happening against the backdrop of a generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry that many fear could be a bubble that is soon to be popped by changing regulation and investor appetite for risk. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of Nvidia to decide what might come next.

Nvidia's current crisis began on Oct. 29, when The New York Times reported that its CEO, Jensen Huang, was a possible target of an espionage plot. The suspicions centered around his relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at one of Nvidia's major clients, the Singapore-based Megaspeed. Jensen Huang was also involved in potential misconduct related to his relationships with Nvidia employees. On Nov. 12, he resigned amid a board investigation expected to lead to his termination.

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