NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
21.11.2026 19:15:02
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Right Now?
November has been absolutely terrible for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). A series of scandals has led to the removal of its CEO and founder, Jensen Huang. Widespread uncertainty about the company's future has caused shares to drop nearly 30% since the start of the month.
This is all happening against the backdrop of a generative artificial intelligence (AI) industry that many fear could be a bubble that is soon to be popped by changing regulation and investor appetite for risk. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of Nvidia to decide what might come next.
Nvidia's current crisis began on Oct. 29, when The New York Times reported that its CEO, Jensen Huang, was a possible target of an espionage plot. The suspicions centered around his relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at one of Nvidia's major clients, the Singapore-based Megaspeed. Jensen Huang was also involved in potential misconduct related to his relationships with Nvidia employees. On Nov. 12, he resigned amid a board investigation expected to lead to his termination.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
04:58
|Nvidia affair puts Chinese spies in spotlight (Financial Times)
|
20.11.26
|Nvidia faces US regulator’s probe into its accounting (Financial Times)
|
20.11.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100-Börsianer nehmen zum Handelsende Reißaus (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich tief in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich tief im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.26
|Trump will immer noch Huang als Nvidia-Chef zurück (dpa-AFX)
|
20.11.26
|Nvidia: US-Börsenaufsicht ermittelt gegen Chip-Riesen (Spiegel Online)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|115,30
|-13,37%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.