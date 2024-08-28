|
28.08.2024 13:35:00
Should You Buy Starbucks Stock Hand Over Fist With $1,000 Right Now?
Just like that first cup of coffee in the morning, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) received a jolt of energy when it announced a surprise leadership change less than two weeks ago. Laxman Narasimhan, who was the CEO for less than two years, is being replaced by someone many view as a superstar in the restaurant industry.But what might look like a positive development doesn't mask the fact that this top coffee stock trades 26% off its peak price reached in 2021. Does this dip mean you should buy Starbucks shares hand over fist with $1,000 right now? Investors should consider the bull and bear cases to gain some valuable insights before making a decision.On Aug. 13, Starbucks announced it hired Brian Niccol as its new CEO, effective Sept. 9. Niccol has been the top executive at Chipotle Mexican Grill since 2018. He deserves credit for turning things around at the Tex-Mex chain after it was dealing with a food safety crisis. Since he took that position on March 5, 2018, the restaurant stock has soared 740% (as of Aug. 23), almost 6 times the total return of the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
