Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
10.12.2025 10:06:00
Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq Near an All-Time High? History Offers a Clear Answer.
The Nasdaq stock exchange is often the preferred destination for early-stage companies looking to go public, because it offers lower listing fees and fewer barriers compared to alternatives like the New York Stock Exchange. That's why technology giants like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) chose to list on the Nasdaq when their businesses started gaining momentum in the late 1990s.Companies like Amazon and Nvidia have since become trillion-dollar giants on the back of hypergrowth themes like cloud computing, e-commerce, and artificial intelligence (AI). Thanks to their incredible scale, they dominate the Nasdaq-100 index, which features 100 of the largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq, and is often a proxy for the performance of the tech sector.The Nasdaq-100 plummeted by as much as 7% in November, but it has almost fully recovered. In fact, a gain of less than 2% from here will put the index at a new all-time high. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the Nasdaq-100 by holding the same stocks and maintaining similar weightings, so is it a good buy right now? History offers a clear answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!