Should You Buy Zscaler Stock Before Sept. 3?

It's been a wild ride for Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) investors so far in 2024. While shares of the zero-trust cloud cybersecurity innovator gained more than 40% over the past year, they are also down by about 25% from their 52-week high.There's plenty of enthusiasm about the growth potential from the company's initiatives integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its platform. On the other hand, the stock carries a lofty valuation in an intensely competitive industry.The company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled to be released on Sept. 3, could reaffirm a positive long-term outlook. Should investors buy shares of Zscaler now or take a wait-and-see approach?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool