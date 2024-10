Should You Follow Billionaire David Tepper and Dump Your Stake in Nvidia Stock?

David Tepper is a billionaire known for owning the NFL's Carolina Panthers team and co-founding the hedge fund Appaloosa Management.Each quarter, intuitional investors managing more than $100 million are required to file a form 13F. These filings reveal which stocks "smart money" portfolio managers bought and sold during the most recent quarter.According to Appaloosa's latest 13F, the firm dumped 84% of its stake in semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the second quarter. Normally, investors are left speculating over what may have influenced heavy buying or selling activity in a specific stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool