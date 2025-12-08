MP Materials a Aktie
WKN DE: A2QHVL / ISIN: US5533681012
|
08.12.2025 17:30:00
Should You Invest $100 in MP Materials Right Now?
MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is a mining company that operates one of the only rare-earth metal mines in the American Heartland. As such, MP is at the forefront of a national effort to rebuild a domestic supply chain of rare-earth metals.Why this effort, you might ask? Well, the metals that MP is mining and processing -- such as neodymium (Nd) and praseodymium (Pr) -- form the basis for high-performance magnets. These magnets are found in everything from smartphones to advanced defense systems, and diminishing their supply could strain the U.S. economy.Given its strategic position, MP stock has surged on the year, with a gain of about 250%. Shares have recently dropped by about 40% from recent highs. Is the stock worth a $100 investment today? Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
