|
05.08.2024 22:28:50
Simon Property Group Q2 FFO Rises
(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), Monday reported second-quarter funds from operations of $1.09 billion, or $2.90 a share, compared to $1.08 billion, or $2.88 a share in prior year.
Earnings attributable to stockholders was $493.5 million, or $1.51 per share, compared to $486.3 million, or $1.49 per share last year.
Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.51 per share for the period.
Revenue increased to $1.46 billion from last year's $1.37 billion.
The company also announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.05 for the third quarter of 2024.
Looking ahead, the company now anticipates FFO of $12.80 to $12.90 per share, and earnings of $7.37 to $7.47 per share for the fiscal year 2024.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!